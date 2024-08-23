News

Next NDC gov’t will probe $3m Africa Games expenditure - Woyome

Walelele16308787 Kobla Mensah Wisdom Woyome, Chairman for Parliament’s Sports Committee,

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Kobla Mensah Wisdom Woyome, Chairman of Parliament’s Sports Committee, has assured that if a future NDC government takes office, he would look into the $3 million payment made to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation for the coverage of the Accra 2023 Africa Games.

The inquiry would also look into the $15 million spent on feeding athletes.

Woyome expressed concerns over these expenditures and promised that the sector minister, Mustapha Ussif, would be summoned to provide a full account.

He assured that under NDC leadership, every dollar spent on the games will be thoroughly scrutinized to ensure transparency and accountability.

Source: classfmonline.com