‘Next NDC government will reduce cost of Hajj pilgrimage’

Next NDC administration commits to making travelling to Hajj affordable

Source: GNA

Mr Christopher Baasongti Baayere, the Techiman South Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured the public of the next NDC administration’s commitment to making travelling to Hajj affordable to enable more Muslims to renew their faith with Allah.

The Hajj Pilgrimage was the pillar of Islam, he said, and that it was necessary for all Muslims to access the Pilgrimage regardless of their status in life, to connect with their creator.



Mr Baayere gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman in the Bono East Region when he joined Muslim worshipers to pray for peace during and after the general election in December.



He said Islam was for peace and would continue to stand for it to project the socio-economic development of the country.



Mr Baayere noted that the continuous peace being enjoyed in the country was a result of effective prayers being offered by Muslims and other religious bodies.

“Indeed it will be prudent to make such journeys affordable to pilgrims to go and offer prayers for the goodwill of the country,” he said.



Touching on lesbianism and gayism, the presidential candidate said the NDC frowned on such practices since they were contrary to the Ghanaian family laws, which did not augur well for family and society development.



He called on the President to sign the bill into law so as to protect the interest of the Ghanaian community against immorality.



Mr Baayere expressed regret over the unfortunate incident that took some lives in the Techiman South constituency during the 2020 general election and urged the youth and political party supporters to remain responsible in this year’s polls to avert such disturbances.