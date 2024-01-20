Next Parliament may suffer if experienced MPs are not retained – Ursula

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Source: CNR

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is urging Ghanaians to strongly consider keeping experienced Members of Parliament in office during the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries and the general elections.

Ursula noted that the resignation of a significant number of seasoned MPs from both political parties could pose substantial challenges for the next administration in Parliament.



She highlighted the essential role played by experienced MPs in educating and mentoring new legislators.



The Ablekuma West stressed that knowledge transfer from veteran parliamentarians is crucial for the effective functioning of the legislative body.



“Next Parliament will suffer. The majority of the MPs bowing out are very experienced.”



Drawing on her own experience, Ursula cited OB Amoah as an example of how seasoned MPs contribute to the development of their colleagues.

She mentioned how OB Amoah provided guidance and mentorship to her when she first assumed office.



Recognizing the demanding nature of parliamentary work, Ursula underscored the importance of prioritizing the education of new MPs to ensure their effective participation in legislative processes.



“So we, the experienced ones who have decided to continue the race, I’ll urge the delegates to consider that and retain us.”



The Ablekuma West MP made the remarks in an interview on Accra-based UTV.



So far 18 NPP MPs have decided not to seek re-election.