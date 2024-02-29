Ngleshie Amanfro MP cuts sod for construction of 14.3 kilometres town roads

The roads would open the communities for economic expansion and development.

Source: GNA

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Mr Sylvester Tetteh, has cut sod for the construction of a 14.3-kilometre town roads within the constituency.

The roads include a five-kilometre West end-Kuwait road, five-kilometre Ngleshie -New Mataheko and 4.3 kilometre Fulani junction roads.



Addressing the press, the MP who is also a deputy minister of information designate, said the roads were a major concern to him as well as his constituents and was glad that government had approved for it to be constructed.



He said when completed, motorists could access the road from Tuba junction to Bortianor to ease traffic on the Kasoa highway.



“Strategically, the road starts from Tuba junction to Redtop, so when you are going to Bortianor you don’t need to use the highway, this is an alternative road when there is traffic,” he noted, adding that streetlights would be provided to reduce criminal activities.



Municipal Roads Engineer, for the Ga South Municipal Assembly, Daniel Sowah said the contractor had assured to complete the project within six months even though it was projected within two years.