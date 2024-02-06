Nigeria's NDLEA intercepts 14,000 kilos of cannabis from Ghana

Seized cannabis from Ghana

The Nigerian National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared the seizure of a sizable shipment of Ghanaian Loud, a strong cannabis sativa strain that was being smuggled into Lagos from Ghana.

The NDLEA claimed in a statement that the seizure, weighing 14,524.8 kg in total, was placed onto two trucks and a J5 bus. The automobiles were stopped in the early hours of Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the Ojuelegba neighborhood of Lagos.



Two of the drivers in the operation sprang from their moving cars, and Nasiru Ojomu, 66, was taken into custody.



Ojomu collaborates with Suleiman Jimoh, a drug lord from Mushin who is wanted in Akala (also known as Olowo Idi Ogede or Temo). Temo has been connected to multiple shipments of the same psychoactive drug that NDLEA agents have intercepted over the previous three years.



In a statement, the NDLEA reaffirmed its commitment to lowering drug demand as well as supply. Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd.), the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, congratulated officers and soldiers from all commands on their achievements and asked them to keep up their guard.