Nigeria to launch new E-Visa system to facilitate visa application procedures

The country will also install e-gates at Lagos and Abuja international airports

Source: Visa Guide

Nigeria will soon implement a more accessible electronic visa (e-Visa) system for short stays, aligning with the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020.

Comptroller General Kemi Nandap emphasized that this initiative aims to streamline visa processes, boost tourism, and attract foreign investment.



The country will also install e-gates at Lagos and Abuja international airports and integrate advanced passenger information systems to enhance border control.

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo highlighted ongoing efforts to revise visa policies for greater accessibility.



Additionally, Nandap called for revitalizing immigration offices and improving passport application processes to reduce corruption and increase efficiency.



Read full article