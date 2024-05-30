Nigeria to readopt first National Anthem after 46 Years

President Tinubu

A bill to revert Nigeria's national anthem to an older version passed through legislative houses, eliciting criticism.

The new anthem, penned by a British expatriate, replaces one written by Nigerians during independence.



Despite opposition citing colonial ties and pressing issues like inflation, the bill swiftly advanced.



President Tinubu, a proponent of the old anthem, is expected to sign it into law.

Nigerians online voiced skepticism, questioning priorities amid economic challenges.



Critics lament the shift away from indigenous identity and urge focus on tangible problems.



The swift legislative process prompted ridicule, highlighting a perceived disconnect between lawmakers and citizens' concerns.



