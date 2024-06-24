News

News
Nigerian National in court for allegedly killing and secretly burying son in Kyekyewere

Court Nigeria Faccc Justice had paid workers at the Nsawam cemetery to bury his son without a coffin

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A Nigerian national named Justice is set to appear in Nsawam court today, June 24, over the alleged murder of his 10-year-old son, Wisdom, in Kyekyewere, Eastern Region.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live