Nigerian National in court for allegedly killing and secretly burying son in Kyekyewere

A Nigerian national named Justice is set to appear in Nsawam court today, June 24, over the alleged murder of his 10-year-old son, Wisdom, in Kyekyewere, Eastern Region.

Justice, a hardware seller, reportedly beat Wisdom on June 20 for not staying indoors as instructed.



Following the beating, he took the injured boy to Nsawam Government Hospital, where Wisdom was declared dead on arrival.



According to theghanareport.com, George Oboubi, the local assembly member, initially heard from Justice that his son had died of malaria and was in the mortuary.



However, Justice later admitted to burying Wisdom in a public cemetery, raising Oboubi's suspicions. Oboubi reported the case to the police, leading to an investigation.

The police discovered that Justice had paid workers at the Nsawam cemetery to bury his son without a coffin.



Subsequently, Justice was detained, and the body was exhumed for further examination. The incident has shocked the Kyekyewere community, causing grief and outrage among residents.



Justice's wife has fled the town with their two other children, adding to the community's distress.



As the investigation continues, Justice remains in police custody, awaiting his court appearance. The community hopes the proceedings will bring justice for young Wisdom and closure to this tragic event.



