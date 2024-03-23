Nigerian man gets three-year sentence for stabbing security guard in Tema

Sanusi pleaded guilty to causing harm to Mr. Vincent Akpotaka by stabbing him

The Tema Circuit Court 'B' has sentenced a 27-year-old scrap dealer and herbal medicine vendor, Abdulai Sanusi, to three years in hard labor for stabbing a security guard with scissors.

Abdulai Sanusi, a Nigerian national, pleaded guilty to causing harm to Mr. Vincent Akpotaka by stabbing him in the left rib and back with a pair of scissors.



The incident occurred after a dispute over payment for herbal medicine sold by Sanusi to the victim.



According to the prosecutor, Inspector Jacob Kuubal, the altercation arose when Sanusi demanded immediate payment from Akpotaka, who explained he couldn't pay at the time due to lack of cash.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Sanusi stabbed Akpotaka, causing severe injuries.



Following the attack, Sanusi fled the scene but was apprehended by witnesses and handed over to the police. Akpotaka underwent surgery for his injuries at Tema General Hospital, where he received treatment for deep-cut wounds and internal bleeding.



The court, presided over by Mrs. Klorkor Okai-Mills, considered the severity of the offense and the extent of Akpotaka's injuries in delivering the three-year sentence to Sanusi.