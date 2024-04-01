Nii Adote Otintor II condemns marriage of 63-year-old to 12-year-old

Nii Adote Otintor II

Nii Adote Otintor II, the Paramount Chief for the Sempe traditional area, has expressed outrage over the recent marriage between a 63-year-old Ga priest and a 12-year-old child, JoyNews reports.

This union has raised serious concerns among the Ga Dangbe people and the wider public.



According to the Mankralo of the Ga State, the marriage goes against the customs and traditions of the Ga Dangbe people. The age disparity between the groom, Gborbu Wulomo Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, and the young bride, Naa Ayemoede, has sparked widespread criticism and condemnation.



The customary marriage ceremony, which took place recently, has prompted questions about the well-being and future of the child bride.



Many are calling for action to be taken to protect the rights of the young girl and prevent such marriages from occurring in the future.

In response to the criticism, a spokesperson for the Gborbu Wulomo defended the marriage, suggesting that the criticism was based on ignorance.



However, the Paramount Chief and others have condemned the marriage, stating that it tarnishes the reputation of the Ga Dangbe people and urging the youth to rise against such practices.



The Chieftaincy Ministry has announced that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the controversial marriage. The outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching implications for the future of customary marriages within the Ga Dangbe community.