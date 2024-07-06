Nii Lante-Vanderpuye urges political class to take lessons from Kenya protest

Edwin Nii Lante-Vanderpuye

Source: GNA

Edwin Nii Lante-Vanderpuye, NDC MP for Odododiodio, shared his experience of witnessing youth protesters attack the Kenyan Parliament while on a delegation visit.

He urged Ghana’s political class to learn from Kenya’s protests, emphasizing that citizens react when they feel ignored and oppressed.



Highlighting the Kenyan youth’s frustration over the Finance Bill's passage despite protests, he warned that similar discontent could arise in Ghana.

He stressed the importance of lawmakers prioritizing constituents' needs over political convenience and cautioned against the growing perception of corruption and self-interest within Ghana's Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature.



