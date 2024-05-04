Nii Noi Nortey to offer free sewing training to unemployed youth in Klottey Korle

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey speaking at a meeting attended by more than 150 tailors dressmakers

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the Klottey Korle constituency under the New Patriotic Party, has unveiled a plan to provide free sewing training to over 600 unemployed youth in the area.

Speaking at a meeting attended by more than 150 tailors and dressmakers at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall, Nortey emphasized the need to support jobless youth by offering them apprenticeship opportunities.



According to Graphic Online reports, he revealed that his 'Nii Noi Nortey Foundation' has already enlisted these youths and is prepared to start training promptly to reduce unemployment and sustain the local trade.



Nortey highlighted the urgency of assisting unemployed yet motivated youth in Klottey Korle, noting that many are eager to learn dressmaking.



He emphasized the positive impact of such training, stating that it can alleviate tensions and provide direction and hope to jobless individuals.



He warned of potential adverse consequences for both individuals and society if timely action is not taken.

During the meeting, Nortey addressed concerns raised by dressmakers regarding the three-year training duration, proposing a reduction to six months. He committed to facilitating discussions between dressmakers and trainees to reach a consensus on the training period.



The gathering also included meetings with workers from various informal sectors such as barbers, beauticians, and hairdressers, initiated by Nortey to acknowledge and appreciate their contributions to the Klottey Korle constituency.



James Nii Agyei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Klottey Korle constituency, also attended the meeting, expressing solidarity and assuring participants of the municipality's support for the informal business sector within its jurisdiction.



The initiative by Nortey reflects a proactive approach to addressing unemployment and empowering youth in the Klottey Korle constituency.