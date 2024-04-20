Nine remanded after violent clash with Assin Fosu police

The arrest follows a voilent class between police and youth of the community

Nine individuals have been detained by the Assin Fosu District Court, led by His Worship Abdul Majid Illiasu, following a violent clash between local police and youth from the ghetto.

The suspects, including Wilson Abugri (21), Kwaku Nti (29), Awal Mohemed (18), Raymond Amoakoh, Evans Akye, Akwasi Opoku, Benedict Essien, and Mohamed Dauda alias Ahmed, face charges of unlawful assembly and possession of suspected narcotics.



During the confrontation, the suspects allegedly hurled stones at police officers, injuring Sergeant Akwasi Frimpong, and vandalized police vehicles. They also set fire to car tires along the Assin Fosu Kumasi Highway, causing significant traffic disruptions.

The court has remanded the suspects into police custody for two weeks, pending further investigation. They are scheduled to appear in court again on May 2, 2024, following a request by Prosecutor Inspector Matilda Ossah Buabeng for blood tests to be conducted.