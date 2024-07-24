Nkusukum Paramount Chief Proposes Food-Processing Factories to Mitigate Lithium Mining Impact

Nana Okese Essandoh IX

Nana Okese Essandoh IX, paramount chief of Nkusukum in Yamoransa, has raised concerns about the post-operational impact of lithium mining by Barari DV Ghana Limited in the Mfantseman Municipality.

Granted a 15-year lease, the company will commence mining in Ewoyaa.



Nana Okese Essandoh IX proposed allocating a portion of mining revenue to establish food-processing factories to replace lost resources and create employment.

He assured residents of resource protection and safety during the mining period, highlighting ongoing engagements with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Chamber of Mines to safeguard community interests and well-being.



