Nkwanta South Assembly considers adding Thursday as additional market day

Nkwanta South Assembly sitting

The Nkwanta South Assembly in the Oti Region is exploring the feasibility of adding Thursday as an additional market day to its calendar.

Currently, the municipality observes Mondays as its designated market day. However, local authorities believe that expanding the market schedule could yield significant benefits in terms of revenue generation and economic development.



Edward Yilegne, the Presiding Officer for the Assembly, explained that the decision to consider Thursday as a supplementary market day was prompted by the rising demand for goods and services within the municipality.



This demand indicates a potential opportunity to attract more traders and customers to the market, thereby boosting commercial activities and increasing revenue for the Assembly.



The proposal to introduce Thursday as a new market day has been the subject of discussions and consultations with various stakeholders, including market women, traders, and community leaders. These consultations aim to gather input and insights from key stakeholders to ensure that the decision aligns with the needs and interests of the local community.

During the first ordinary Assembly meeting with the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkwanta South, Felix Owusu-Gyimah, the Presiding Officer highlighted the potential benefits of the proposed market expansion. He emphasized the importance of finding innovative solutions to address the financial challenges faced by the Assembly, particularly in the aftermath of the recent conflict in the area.



The Municipal Chief Executive, in his sessional address, commended the efforts of security operatives, chiefs, and community leaders in maintaining peace and stability in the region amidst the challenges posed by the conflict. He acknowledged that the conflict had disrupted the daily lives of residents and strained the resources of the Assembly.



To mitigate the impact of the conflict and generate additional revenue for the Assembly, Mr. Owusu-Gyimah expressed support for the initiative to introduce an extra market day. He urged Assembly members to collaborate and support efforts to find lasting solutions to the current challenges facing the municipality.



Overall, the proposal to add Thursday as an additional market day reflects the Assembly's commitment to promoting economic growth and improving the livelihoods of residents in the Nkwanta South municipality. If implemented successfully, the initiative could contribute to enhanced market activities, increased revenue streams, and greater prosperity for the local community.