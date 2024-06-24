News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

No Politics please, I want Accra to be clean …says Ga Mantse as he launches Homowo clean-up exercise

Ga Mantse Addressing The Gathering 696x464 Ga Mantse addressing the gathering

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: The Chronicle

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, has proposed closing shops in Accra on July 2 for the Homowo Clean-Up, aiming to improve waste management and community responsibility.

The initiative, themed "Let’s Keep Accra Clean," involves household waste registration, education, and bye-law enforcement.

The Ga Mantse emphasized the non-political nature of the exercise and urged corporate support.

Officials pledged resources and called for citizen involvement. Accra's Mayor, Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, and ministers affirmed their commitment to a cleaner Accra, with competitions to motivate participants.

Read full article

Source: The Chronicle