News
No President has constructed more roads, schools and hospitals than Akufo-Addo – NAPO

Akufo Addo Napo 667x420 Dr. Opoku Prempeh urged party supporters to back Dr. Bawumia for a decisive victory

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's vice-presidential candidate for 2024, has claimed that the current administration has outpaced all previous governments in road construction.

Speaking in Kumasi, he highlighted significant investments in roads, railways, and infrastructure, including the National Identification System with the Ghana card and enhanced facilities in Zongo communities.

He praised President Akufo-Addo for his extensive achievements, such as initiating the construction of 111 hospitals, building numerous schools, establishing new universities, and recruiting over 200,000 healthcare professionals.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh urged party supporters to back Dr. Bawumia for a decisive victory in the upcoming elections.

