No government can stop Okada business in Ghana – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

In preparation for the 2024 general elections, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Mahama, has emphasisd the enduring presence of the motorcycle transportation industry (Okada), stating that it has entrenched itself beyond the influence of any government.

Addressing a significant gathering at the Agormanya Saint Martin’s Parish Hall as part of his Building Ghana tour in the Eastern Region, Mahama asserted that the Okada business has become an integral part of the transportation sector and cannot be dismantled.



Furthermore, the former president underscored the incumbent government's failure to address economic challenges and provide sufficient employment opportunities for the youth, asserting that no administration can eradicate the Okada business in the country.



Mahama reiterated his unwavering support for Okada riders, affirming that if granted another term, he would implement a comprehensive system encompassing registration, licensing, and regulation to facilitate their smooth operation without hindrance.



In addition to addressing transportation concerns, Mahama outlined plans to bolster support for local farmers in the Krobo enclaves. He announced the establishment of a farmer’s cooperative aimed at alleviating challenges faced by farmers when procuring agricultural supplies such as fertilizer and seeds.

To further support farmers, Mahama proposed equipping each district with a farmer service center, providing essential equipment like planters, ploughs, tractors, harrows, and more to ensure farmers receive necessary support.



Expressing optimism, Mahama believes these measures will revitalize the agricultural sector and contribute significantly to addressing the country's economic challenges.



Embarking on a two-day building Ghana campaign tour of the Eastern Region from January 30th to 31st, Mahama's itinerary included engagements with various stakeholders and communities. His engagements ranged from discussions with the Regional Executive Committee at the Peduase Resort in the Akuapem South Constituency to meetings with transport unions, traders, clergy, and local farmers across the region.



The tour culminated in a rally and roundtable discussion with party executives, underscoring Mahama's commitment to grassroots perspectives and party unity ahead of the upcoming elections.