No one can threaten me – Rev. Kusi Boateng dares unknown caller

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng

Source: TIG Post

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, has revealed during his Signs and Tokens Conference that he has been receiving life threats.

On July 31, 2024, he shared that an individual sent to harm him ended up in a car accident, resulting in a broken leg.



Just hours before his sermon, Rev. Kusi Boateng received a threatening phone call, expressing his amazement at the audacity of the threats.

Emphasizing the miracles he believes God has performed through him, he cautioned against underestimating his divine protection and urged respect for his ministry.



