News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

No witch-hunt claims when NDC investigate Akufo-Addo and family – Edudzi Tamakloe

Edudzi NDc Legal Affairs .png Edwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Edwin Edudzi Tamakloe, NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs, has warned that relatives of President Akufo-Addo involved in government contracts will face scrutiny if the NDC regains power.

He stressed that, just as former President Mahama and his relatives were investigated, Akufo-Addo’s family members will also be examined, and any claims of political witch-hunting will be dismissed.

Tamakloe questioned whether Akufo-Addo could withstand the level of scrutiny applied to Mahama, referencing investigations that cleared Mahama of corruption in the Airbus case.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com