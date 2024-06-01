Nobel Prize medal donated to Cambridge University

The medal has been donated to Trinity Hall at the University of Cambridge

Source: BBC

The family of Nobel laureate Prof David Thouless has donated his Nobel Prize medal to Trinity Hall, Cambridge, where he studied.

Prof Thouless, who won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on topological phase transitions and phases of matter, passed away in 2019. His family wanted to honor the college's significant influence on his life.



Trinity Hall's senior tutor, Michael Sutherland, hopes the gift will inspire future physicists. Prof Thouless shared the £727,000 prize with Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz.

The medal and diploma will be displayed at the college for future generations.



