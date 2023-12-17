Nobody wants a future built on and around lies of Bawumia - Joyce Bawah

Special aide to former President Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

The special aid to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has expressed strong disapproval for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his attempt to lead the country as president.

She accused the vice president of constructing a future based on falsehoods and deceit.



This comes after an old newspaper photo resurfaced on social media, featuring a headline that read, ‘We lie during campaign period - Mahama confesses.’



The old newspaper featured the former president, implying that politicians lie to get into office.



Reacting to the image, Joyce Bawah, in a post on X to share her thoughts on the matter.

“Nobody wants a future built on and around lies! @MBawumia has nothing to offer and has nowhere to hide!



“A foundation built on lies and deception will collapse! Now all the lies have been exposed! Next joke please!” her post stated.



While Joyce Bawah's post did not explicitly reference the old newspaper headline, her words were a direct criticism of Vice President Bawumia.



Below are some of the social media reactions after Joyce Bawah’s comment

Oh madam, I least expect this from you. You call Dr Bawumia a liar then how do you think we can address your Boss. Have you just forgot the green book of your Boss. Be serious for once. — Bagya Nurudeen (@Bagya_Nurudeen) December 16, 2023

But you would like to base a future build on this?



You have a leader who wears a corrupt and inept garment, but you have chosen to disparage @MBawumia. Do you not feel embarrassed? pic.twitter.com/hS8318OVlk — Osono Ammiel (@OsonoAmmiel) December 16, 2023

Same Mahama, madam. — K & A (@kwabenaafful37) December 16, 2023

