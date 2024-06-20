News

News
Nominating disputed rep to KNUST Council can create unrest – TEWU-GH warns

KNUSTTT Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The KNUST branch of the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) has opposed the nomination of Mr. Michael Ayuune to the University Council by TEWU of TUC, citing unresolved issues between the unions.

TEWU-GH warned that accepting Ayuune's nomination could lead to industrial unrest at KNUST.

The union, seeking recognition since splitting from TEWU of TUC in June 2022, has requested the university to delay the appointment.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Council (GTEC) has intervened, forming a committee to resolve the dispute and halting the swearing-in of new union representatives until current terms conclude.

Source: starrfm.com.gh