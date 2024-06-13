North East Region: Interior Minister renews curfew hours for Chereponi Township

Henry Quartey

Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has renewed the curfew in Chereponi Township and surrounding areas in the North East Region.

The new curfew hours are from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am, effective June 12, 2024. The government urged locals to exercise restraint and use non-violent means to resolve conflicts.

Additionally, there is a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons in the area, and those found with such items will be arrested and prosecuted. The government aims to maintain peace in the region.



