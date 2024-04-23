North East Region: Woman jailed for stealing one-year-old baby in Walewale

Abdulai Zalia confessed that she had taken the baby while the mother was asleep

A 27-year-old woman, Abdulai Zalia, has been sentenced to two years' imprisonment by the Walewale District Court for the theft of a one-year-old baby in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region, Daily Guide reports.

The convict took the baby while the mother was asleep in Walewale.



The father, returning home late from watching a football match, discovered the baby missing beside his sleeping wife and promptly reported the case to the police.



The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service acted swiftly, locating the 13-month-old baby and apprehending the suspected abductor, Abdulai Zalia, on the same day of the incident.



She was arrested on April 18, 2024, during a search for the missing baby and charged with one count of stealing. She pleaded guilty and was convicted on her own plea.

During her court appearance, Abdulai Zalia confessed that she and her friend, Rahi, had entered the house and taken the baby while the mother was asleep.



The presiding judge, His Worship Simon Kofi Bediako, sentenced her to two years imprisonment based on her guilty plea.



In response to the incident, some residents have claimed that the convict is mentally unstable and has previously been involved in theft incidents.



This case highlights the importance of vigilance and security measures to protect children and prevent such occurrences in the future.