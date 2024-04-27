Northern Ghana: USAID launches PAA project to improve public service deliver

The project also aims to enhance the responsiveness of service providers to citizens' demands

A new five-year initiative aimed at improving public service delivery in key sectors such as education, health, water, sanitation, agriculture, and fisheries has been inaugurated in Savelugu, Northern Region.

Known as the "Performance Accountability Activity (PAA)," the project also aims to enhance the responsiveness of service providers to citizens' demands for quality essential services.



Funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the project is being implemented by Democracy International (DI) in partnership with the Government of Ghana and selected Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) across 70 districts in 10 regions of Ghana.



The PAA project was launched at a sensitization workshop in Savelugu, where Dr. Ross Worthington, the Chief of Party of the project, highlighted its objectives.



He explained that the project would focus on building the capacity and resilience of state institutions and community-based organizations to implement behavior-led capacity building and institutional strengthening interventions.



Dr. Worthington emphasized that the project would employ a behavioral change approach to enhance the capacity of both citizens and service providers, particularly in basic education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture, and fisheries.



Mohammed Rufai, the Municipal Coordinating Director for Savelugu, commended USAID for supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing accountability and transparency in the municipality.

He noted that effective service delivery is crucial for building a prosperous municipality where citizens have access to quality education, health, water, sanitation, agriculture, and fisheries.



Mr. Rufai highlighted the project's importance in fostering good governance and empowering communities across Ghana. He emphasized that collaboration among stakeholders would create a more accountable and responsive system across government agencies.



Mugmin Musah, the Programme Manager of the PAA at Grameen Ghana, emphasized the importance of empowering citizens to monitor the delivery of quality services by various decentralized departments.



He stressed that citizen empowerment would ensure that service providers remain accountable and responsive to the needs of the community.



The project's holistic approach aims to address key challenges in service delivery and contribute to the overall development of the country.