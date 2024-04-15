Northern Region House of Chiefs urges youth involvement in peace advocacy

Kpan-Naa Abubakari Andani, the Chief of Kpano, emphasized the importance of engaging young people

The Northern Region House of Chiefs (NRHC) is advocating for increased youth participation in promoting peace and stability across Ghana, Graphic Online reports.

Kpan-Naa Abubakari Andani, Chief of Kpano in the Nanton District, emphasized the importance of engaging young people in peace advocacy due to their energy, creativity, and ability to generate innovative solutions to problems.



By involving the youth in peace initiatives, they can become effective peace ambassadors and contribute significantly to maintaining peace in society.



Kpan-Naa Andani highlighted the youth's role as cultural bridge-builders, fostering understanding, cooperation, and peace among diverse social, ethnic, and religious groups.



Their interactions with people from various cultural backgrounds make them valuable facilitators in resolving conflicts. The call for youth involvement was made during a two-day training on Preventing Violent Extremism in Tamale, organized by the Catholic Relief Service (CRS).



The training aimed to equip selected youth with the knowledge to identify, report, and prevent activities related to violent extremism.

It is part of the Prevention of Violent Extremism Through Social Accountability (PoVETSA) II project, funded by the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana. The project seeks to enhance civil trust and confidence in security services to prevent violent extremism.



Kpan-Naa Andani expressed concern about the rising issue of drug abuse among youth in the region and called for collective efforts to address it. He stressed the need to provide education, resources, and control mechanisms to regulate youth behavior effectively.



Timothy Akanpabadai, Head of Office, CRS Tamale Sub Office, highlighted the adverse effects of violent extremism and conflict on society. He urged the youth to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could threaten peace and security.



The NRHC's advocacy for youth involvement in peace advocacy reflects a broader commitment to fostering peace and stability in Ghana. By empowering young people to become agents of peace, the country can work towards a more peaceful and prosperous future for all.