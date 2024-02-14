Not everything has gone right with Akufo-Addo’s administration – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Source: CNR

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has acknowledged that not all goals set by President Akufo-Addo’s administration have been achieved.

In an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV on Tuesday, February 13, Oppong Nkrumah stated, “Not everything has gone right with the Akufo-Addo administration, and we are not shy to admit it.”



However, Oppong Nkrumah also emphasized the potential of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate.



He argued that Bawumia’s experience as Vice President has equipped him with the knowledge and expertise to address the country’s challenges.



“The Vice President, having sat where he has sat for the last 7 years, has learnt a lot. He has had the opportunity to learn a lot of things and to see a lot of things first-hand. And with his expertise, and his particular disposition to observe and to learn, the things that need to be improved upon, he will improve it. For example, he said he can be trusted to protect and improve upon the Free SHS programme. Because he has had an opportunity to see and observe the gaps, challenges, and mistakes, and you can build upon that.”

“Other candidates may not have the confidence to even protect it, let alone improve it. He [Dr Bawumia] mentioned that some circumstances will be different and so some parts of his visions will be different. Having learnt, he will be able to be in a position to improve some of these things. He also has a particular direction he wants to take Ghana. A tent for the many and not the few,” Oppong Nkrumah told Umaru Sanda Amadu.



He sided with Dr Bawumia’s assertion that he’s a driver’s mate and should be given a chance to lead the country, adding that the vice president including ministers works in the pursuance of President Akufo-Addo’s vision.



“If people say it is insincere for Dr Bawumia to describe himself as not the driver, then those people are saying the former President John Dramani Mahama is insincere as well.



“Because former President Mahama described himself as a spare driver after the passing of former President J.E.Mills. We all serve at the pleasure of the president, including the vice president. We all work in the pursuance of the President’s vision.”