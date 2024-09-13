Nsawam Prisons gets daycare centre

The project is hailed as a significant step toward improving conditions

Source: Ghanaian Times

A new daycare centre for children of incarcerated women and female prison officers was inaugurated at Nsawam Medium Security Prison on Monday.

Established by the Nsawam Prisons Ladies Association (PRILAS) with Blue Skies and Women Discovery, the facility will allow mothers to focus on vocational training and rehabilitation without childcare concerns.



Deputy Director of Prisons Edward Fiifi Acquah emphasized the positive impact on rehabilitation and recidivism.

The centre also supports female officers by addressing their childcare needs, fostering a better work environment.



The project is hailed as a significant step toward improving conditions for both inmates and prison staff.



