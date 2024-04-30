Nurse sentenced six years for pouring boiling water on husband

The convict's husband is undergoing treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

A nurse working at the Emergency Burns Unit Red Zone of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Zeinab Muhammad Ali, has been sentenced to six years in prison with hard labor for pouring boiling water on her husband.

The incident, which resulted in severe burn injuries to her husband, stemmed from a disagreement between the couple, during which Ali poured boiling water on him after he refused her request to use his car.



Ali, a mother of two, was arrested and brought before the Tamale High Court, where she faced charges of causing harm.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) for the injuries sustained from the incident.