News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Nyaho-Tamakloe reveals meeting with ‘nervous’ Jean Mensa’s husband

NYahooooScreenshot 2024 09 02 071112.png Nyaho-Tamakloe advised Mensa to ensure his wife acts impartially for peaceful elections

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding NPP member, has revealed a recent discussion with Dr. Charles Mensa, husband of EC Chairperson Jean Mensa.

Nyaho-Tamakloe advised Mensa to ensure his wife acts impartially for peaceful elections. He criticized the EC's handling of voter transfers, warning of potential electoral chaos.

The NDC has flagged discrepancies in the provisional voter register and demanded an urgent meeting with the EC, which has dismissed these claims as unfounded.

Meanwhile, NDC’s Johnson Asiedu Nketiah urged traditional leaders to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, criticizing President Akufo-Addo for allegedly not addressing electoral violence effectively.

Read full article

Source: www.theheraldghana.com