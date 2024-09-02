Nyaho-Tamakloe reveals meeting with ‘nervous’ Jean Mensa’s husband

Nyaho-Tamakloe advised Mensa to ensure his wife acts impartially for peaceful elections

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding NPP member, has revealed a recent discussion with Dr. Charles Mensa, husband of EC Chairperson Jean Mensa.

Nyaho-Tamakloe advised Mensa to ensure his wife acts impartially for peaceful elections. He criticized the EC's handling of voter transfers, warning of potential electoral chaos.



The NDC has flagged discrepancies in the provisional voter register and demanded an urgent meeting with the EC, which has dismissed these claims as unfounded.

Meanwhile, NDC’s Johnson Asiedu Nketiah urged traditional leaders to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, criticizing President Akufo-Addo for allegedly not addressing electoral violence effectively.



