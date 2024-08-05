Nyakrom Oman Council bans miniskirts, indecent dressing as Akwambo begins on Monday

The ban was announced after a seven-hour cleanup involving local leaders and Zoomlion workers

Source: GNA

The Agona Nyakrom Oman Council has banned miniskirts and indecent dressing as the 2024 Annual Akwambo festival begins on August 5.

Nana Osei Bonsu III, Chairman of the Akwambo Planning Committee, emphasized respect for cultural traditions and warned against half-naked attire.



The festival aims to promote tourism and culture, with a fundraiser on August 10 for constructing male and female wards at the Nyakrom Health Center.



Citizens are encouraged to support these projects, and residents are urged to maintain cleanliness to prevent cholera outbreaks.



