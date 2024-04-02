Nyantakyi reveals paying $100,000 to Anas to stop release of 'Number 12' expose

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has disclosed that he paid $100,000 to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a bid to prevent the release of the 'Number 12' expose that ultimately led to his downfall.

In June 2018, Anas released a video investigation exposing Nyantakyi and other football officials engaging in activities compromising the integrity of the sport on a significant scale. Subsequently, Nyantakyi resigned from his roles at the GFA, CAF, and FIFA, receiving a lifetime ban from football, later reduced to 15 years.



Nyantakyi, in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, revealed that Anas' lawyers demanded $150,000 to suppress the story, but he could only raise $100,000.



"I gave them $100,000, but they told me the amount was inadequate and later went ahead to release the video," he said.

Following the video's publication, Nyantakyi sought a refund, which he received gradually, with amounts delivered in installments.



"After the video came out, I asked for a refund and even the refund was done in pieces. Today, they would bring $20,000, and the next day another $10,000. They were giving me stories, but eventually I got everything back," he said.