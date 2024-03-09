Nzema East Municipality initiates GH¢295,000 storm drain project to mitigate flooding

The project is expected to be completed within a period of three months.

The Municipality of Nzema East in the Western Region has commenced the construction of a storm drain at ‘Borlaso’ within the municipality in preparation for the rainy season to prevent flooding.

The assembly has disclosed that the cost of the project is approximately GH¢295,000 and has been awarded to Patart Construction Ventures.



Eric Essien, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who performed the sod-cutting ceremony, linked the intermittent flooding in the area to insufficient drainage systems and choked gutters.



He was optimistic that the assembly's intervention would significantly reduce the impact of flooding in the municipality, particularly in the Borlaso community.

"We are doing everything within our power as an assembly to ensure that our municipality is prepared for any impending rain and to avoid causing too much damage," he further added.



He noted that there have been instances where contractors were awarded projects to execute, but they handed them over to foremen who sometimes sell the items meant for the construction.



"I urge the residents to also help monitor the work of the contractor to ensure that the project is completed as scheduled," he added.



He also mentioned that the assembly is committed to making the area safe for residents and visitors and he was confident that with the initiative taken, the flood-prone areas in the municipality would not be flooded again.