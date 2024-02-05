OB Amoah reveals why he is not seeking re-election

OB Amoah

Source: CNR

Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South, has justified his decision not to seek re-election.

He said after 16 years of legislative service, he believes it’s an appropriate time for him to retire from Parliament.



Mr. Amoah is part of a group of prominent majority MPs who decided not to return to Parliament.



In an interview on Citi FM, he stated that he is no longer a young man and that he has accumulated experiences he wishes to apply in different areas.

“At the end of the year, I would have spent 16 years in Parliament, four terms, two terms in opposition, two terms in power, and I am no longer a young man. So sometimes you think that you should move on. Some are ready to spend more than the four terms. Some of us also think that the job is very difficult, so probably we should move on for others to take over.”



“I am not growing any younger. If I were in public service, I would have retired. I am not a young man anymore. I am 62 years old… I have experienced a lot in this job, and I have a lot I can share… Having served 16 years by the end of this year, I think that I would have done enough,” he stated.



Concerning his withdrawal from the primary in his constituency, Mr. Amoah vehemently refuted claims of withdrawing to sabotage the chance of the Municipal Chief Executive.