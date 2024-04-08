OLA College of Education celebrates 100 years of excellence in teacher training

Samira Bawumia emphasized the critical role teachers play in developing human resources

The OLA College of Education in Cape Coast marked its centenary anniversary with a call to celebrate and recognize the teaching profession for its pivotal role in shaping the nation's human resources.

The celebration, themed "100 years of teacher training, retrospection, and prospects,” was attended by various dignitaries, including academia, Catholic Church leaders, and past students of OLA.



During the durbar, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice-President, emphasized the critical role teachers play in developing human resources, which are essential for the country's progress. She stressed the importance of ensuring that teachers are rewarded not just in the afterlife but also during their earthly lives.



Mrs. Bawumia highlighted the government's commitment to teachers, citing the reintroduction of the teacher trainee allowance. She emphasized that teacher education is fundamental to a quality educational system as it shapes the future leaders, thinkers, and innovators of society.



Prof. Dora Edu-Buandoh, former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, called for collaboration with local and international partners to exchange knowledge and expertise for best practices in teacher education.



She emphasized the need for curriculum reforms and flexibility for colleges of education to develop courses to enhance knowledge and skills.

Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, Archbishop Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, and Archbishop Emeritus Mathias Kobina Nketsiah acknowledged the Catholic Church's role in providing quality education in Ghana. They pledged continued collaboration to develop Ghanaians through education.



Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, commended the college's excellence, attributing it to effective collaboration between the government and faith-based organizations. He urged the college to maintain its pursuit of excellence to enhance the quality of teachers and education in general.



Board Chairman of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Prof. Kwame Boafo-Arthur, congratulated the college on its commitment to excellence in teacher education.



The college's Principal, Dr. Regina Okyere-Dankwa, reiterated its commitment to nurturing and empowering female student teachers with the necessary skills for effective teaching.



The celebration highlighted the rich history of OLA College of Education and its dedication to producing quality teachers for the nation.