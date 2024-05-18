ORC to delist GJA, GBA and 63 other professional bodies for failing to update records

Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC)

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has announced plans to delist 65 professional bodies, including the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Bar Association, from its companies register.

Other organizations facing removal are the Ghana Institute of Planners, Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Architects, Ghana Medical Association, Geological Society of Ghana, Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana, Insurance Institute of Ghana, and Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, among others.



This action is being taken because these bodies have failed to submit their annual accounts and update their membership certificates as required by Section 16 of the Professional Bodies Registration Act of 1973.



The ORC has given these organizations until June 30, 2024, to file their annual accounts and update their certificates. The Office has also started legal proceedings to enforce this requirement.

The ORC explained that the removal of these bodies has become necessary due to their non-compliance with filing annual accounts and updating membership certificates as per the Professional Bodies Registration Act, 1973.



After a meeting with executive council members of all registered professional bodies, the Registrar of Companies directed those in default for more than two years to comply by the end of December 2023 or risk being struck off the register.



The filing must include a copy of the audited accounts, an updated list of members, and any changes to the organization's constitution. The process of removing defaulters from the register will commence at the end of June 2024.