OSP orders release of blocked salaries of 902 teachers

Office of the Special Prosecutor

Salaries for 902 out of 1,310 teachers which were blocked last week have been ordered to be released by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Following the identification of infractions and subsequent commencement of investigations into the matter, the OSP had previously blocked their salaries.



This decision by the OSP did not sit well with the leadership of the teacher unions, GNAT, NAGRAT, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, who demanded that the salaries be released or face their wrath.



At a news conference on February 14, the unions in education described the Special Prosecutor's actions as lawless.



They have given the OSP 72 hours to release the remaining salaries or face agitations from next week.

The President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, has questioned the OSP's authority to block the salaries.



Mr Carbonu stated, "The misbehavior of the OSP may have to stop now. The principle of workman compensation should never be violated. If the OSP wants to deal with ghost names, he must refer the matter to the Ghana education service."



King Ali Awudu, the President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, expressed surprise at the auditing procedure of the OSP.



"For unions, we can do a lot of stuff. We are asking that the over 400 teachers should have their monies released to them. Mind you, Controller has paid the money, the money has hit the account. It is the OSP who has blocked their salaries," King Ali Awudu stated.