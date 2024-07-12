OSP to issue directives on concluded investigations into Police, Airbus SE, Charles Bissue and Gaming Commission

Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced that it has concluded investigations on several high-profile cases and will issue directives soon.

In its half-year report dated July 11, 2024, the OSP stated it has wrapped up probes into the Airbus SE bribery scandal involving military aircraft sales to Ghana, with collaboration from INTERPOL and authorities in the UK and US.



Additionally, the OSP completed investigations into corruption in the recruitment for Course 51 at the Ghana Police Academy, the procurement process involving Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission, and corruption allegations against Charles Bissue from the "Galamsey Fraud" documentary.

Directives on these cases will follow shortly.



