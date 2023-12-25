Obeng Boateng files for Ahafo Ano South East constituency parliamentary primaries

Obeng Boateng

A staff of Agriculture Manufacturing Group in Ghana (AMG), Obeng Boateng, has filed his nomination to contest the Ahafo Ano South East constituency parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Ahafo Ano South East seat is being occupied by Hon Francis Adabo Manu, who has declared his intention not to contest in the 2024 parliamentary primaries, after serving three terms.



Obeng Boateng filed his forms at the constituency office at Adugyama on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and was accompanied by some party delegates and supporters.



The enthusiastic supporters and some residents at Adugyama and other communities that followed him were chanting "Obeng all the way", "you are the better replacement for Hon Adabo", and "All the delegates support you" among others.



He met all the requirements to contest the Ahafo Ano South East constituency primaries if approved by the vetting committee.



The constituency chairman Kwadwo Bonsu after accepting the forms urged Obeng Boateng and his team to do a decent campaign to maintain the pace and unity that exist in the constituency.



Obeng Boateng addressing the media after the filing called for unity among the NPP supporters to help the flagberer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to "break the eight".

He said as a royal in the constituency he is abreast with the challenges facing the constituency, and readies himself to help solve them.



He stated that as an expert in agriculture, he will use his skills and knowledge to improve farming activities in the area.



"Apart from helping the farmers to improve crop yields, education, jobs creation, developmental infrastructure, and improving the livelihoods of the constituents will also be my priority," he added.



Obeng Boateng also promised to either maintain or increase parliamentary and presidential votes in the area to help the NPP maintain political power in the 2024 general elections.



"To improve vote counts in the constituency, I will personally lead a house-to-house campaign to solicit votes. We won't allow even one vote to drop in the Ahafo Ano South East constituency", he promised.



He therefore appealed to the party delegates to assist him in realizing his vision of bringing change into the constituency by voting for him massively during the parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024.