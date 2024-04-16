Obetsebi Lamptey Circle Interchange reconstruction reaches 86% completion

Work on the project resumed in February following the release of funds

The Resident Engineer for the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle interchange reconstruction project in Accra, Antwi Owusu Sekyere, has revealed that the project is currently 86% complete.

He explained that the remaining 14% involves ground-level works such as drain construction and road finishing around the site.



Mr. Sekyere mentioned that the major remaining tasks, to be completed within the next two weeks, include the construction of drains towards Korle Bu and Kaneshie.



Work on the project resumed in February following the release of funds after successful negotiations between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year.



During a recent visit by the Daily Graphic, progress on the site was evident, with technical staff and workers busy with drain fixes in front of the Royal House Chapel and the installation of the steel superstructure for the bridge.



The heavy traffic congestion that was previously experienced around the construction site has significantly reduced.



The second phase of the project, a third-tier flyover from the Awudome Cemetery to the Abossey Okai Central Mosque, aims to facilitate smoother traffic flow between the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and Korle Bu.

Despite an earlier target of completion in November or December this year, the focus is now on meeting the September 2024 deadline set by the contractor, as communicated to the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, during his site visit in March.



Addressing concerns about traffic congestion, Mr. Sekyere attributed it to intermittent diversions by the contractor but assured that they were working with the police to manage the situation.



The engineer also mentioned efforts to minimize dust in the area by watering the roads regularly and urged motorists to be patient during this phase of the project.



Construction of the second phase of the interchange began in February 2021, with the first phase completed ahead of schedule in November 2022.



The first phase involved the construction of the second-tier interchange from the Graphic Road towards Kaneshie, including viaducts and ramps between the Graphic Road and the Dr. Busia Highway.