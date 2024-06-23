News

Obuasi: Angry youth vandalize Church, beat up Senior and Junior Pastors

Obuasi Vandaa.png The assailants vandalized church property without any apparent provocation

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Pastor Maxwell Amoako, also known as David Ba, and his junior pastors have been brutally attacked by a group of about seventy angry youths armed with cutlasses, sticks, and hammers at the David Miracle Worship Center in Nyamebekyere, Obuasi.

The assailants vandalized church property without any apparent provocation.

Despite Pastor Amoako's complaint and police intervention, the attackers managed to flee.

The pastor sustained injuries, including a stabbed right arm, and was treated at a medical facility. The motive behind the attack remains unclear as the police continue to search for the perpetrators.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com