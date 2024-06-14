Obuasi Bitters donates GHc200,000 to Heal Komfo Anokye Hospital Project

Donation towards heal Okomfo Anokye Project

Aduro Ye Herbal Centre, producers of Obuasi bitters, has donated GHc200,000 to the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, aimed at renovating the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The project, launched by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, seeks to raise US$10 million for the hospital's renovation and equipment upgrade.



The CEO of Aduro Ye Herbal Centre, Dr. Amoah Collins, commended the Otumfuo for initiating the project and urged others to support the cause, citing the hospital's importance in the region.

The donation brings the fund closer to its goal, supporting the hospital's vital work in providing specialist care to patients from Ghana and neighboring countries.



