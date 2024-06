They tied him up and stole his cash, along with two mobile phones

A 33-year-old Excavator Operator, Agya Owusu Ansah, has been robbed of GH¢35,000 in cash and other valuables in Dadwen, near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to a police report, Ansah was asleep when six masked men, three armed with guns, entered his room.



They tied him up and stole his cash, along with two mobile phones.

Ansah suspects one of the robbers.



