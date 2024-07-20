Oda SHS student who sneaked out of campus to sleep with multiple men in hotels busted

Despite being cleared by police, the teacher has not received an apology from the headmaster

A final-year student at Oda Senior High School, known as "Shegee," sneaked off campus and stayed in two hotels in Akim Oda, Eastern Region, where she reportedly engaged in sexual activities with multiple men.

Police investigations revealed she lodged at Home Sweet Home hotel and another hotel with two men.



Initially, she falsely claimed a young male teacher took her off campus, leading to his wrongful arrest.

Despite being cleared by police, the teacher has not received an apology from the headmaster or senior housemistress, causing significant distress.



Efforts to secure a public apology for the teacher have been unsuccessful.



Read full article