Odike backs unified front to challenge Ghana’s two-party system

Akwasi Adai Odike

Akwasi Adai Odike, founder of the Union Government party, supports the Ghanaians National Alliances' proposal to unify independent political parties to challenge the dominance of the NDC and NPP.

Odike believes that by forming a united front, these parties can effectively contest the long-standing two-party system and address national issues.



He pointed to his party's collaboration with Alan Kyeremanten’s Movement for Change to create the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) as a model of unity for the greater good.

Odike urged all independent parties to join forces to offer a viable alternative to the entrenched political duopoly.



