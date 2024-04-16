Odike claims late Atta Mills disapproves of Mahama's presidential bid

Akwasi Addae

The leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Addae, known as Odike, has stirred controversy by suggesting that the late President John Evans Atta Mills disapproves of John Dramani Mahama's bid for the presidency.

Odike claimed that the late President's spirit is unsettled, expressing discontent at Mahama's attempt to lead Ghana again.



Speaking on the Angel Morning Show, Odike stated, "I can boldly say that Atta Mills does not approve of Mahama contesting for the general election for another term. You have done something to Atta Mills, and he is not happy even in his grave."



He further accused Mahama of damaging the legacy left by Atta Mills during his presidency.



According to Odike, Mahama's tenure as President led to the destruction of the progress made under Atta Mills.

He asserted, "If you look at the legacy left behind by Atta Mills, Mahama has destroyed everything Atta Mills built. He has brought us back, it is on records, Google, and see. Achievements made by Atta Mills have been destroyed under the leadership of John Mahama."



Expressing his skepticism about Mahama's candidacy, Odike criticized the former President for not presenting any compelling policies to sway Ghanaian voters.



Despite acknowledging the shortcomings of the current administration under Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, Odike believes that Mahama is not a suitable alternative for the presidency.



In recent years, Odike has been known for his outspoken criticism of John Mahama's leadership. His comments reflect a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction among some Ghanaians regarding Mahama's previous presidency and his current bid for the presidency.