Officer sanctioned for renting Baba Yara Stadium before Ghana v Angola qualifier

Mr Kobina Woyome

Source: Ghanaian Times

The National Sports Authority (NSA) Board Chairman, Mr. Seth Panwum, announced that the NSA officer responsible for renting out the Baba Yara Stadium before Ghana's match against Angola is facing internal disciplinary action.

This follows criticism of the stadium's pitch, which was deemed unplayable after being used for a Christian event, resulting in Ghana's 1-0 loss in a 2025 AFCON qualifier.



During a parliamentary hearing, Panwum confirmed that the officer failed to restore the pitch in time for the game.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif faced scrutiny over the $3 million spent on Ghana’s unsuccessful 2023 AFCON campaign, where the team failed to win any matches.



Read full article