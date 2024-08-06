Oguaa symbol does not signify ‘pull him down’- University

Emmanuel Kwamina Bamfo-Agyei

Source: Mynewsgh

Surv. Professor Emmanuel Kwamina Bamfo-Agyei, Dean of Cape Coast Technical University, clarified that the Koto (crab) symbol represents unity, not "pull him down" as misinterpreted. He emphasized that crabs symbolize collective strength and resilience, urging Oguaa indigenes to embrace this symbolism for positive community development.





