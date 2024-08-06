News

Oguaa symbol does not signify ‘pull him down’- University

Oguaa Stool .png Emmanuel Kwamina Bamfo-Agyei

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Surv. Professor Emmanuel Kwamina Bamfo-Agyei, Dean of Cape Coast Technical University, clarified that the Koto (crab) symbol represents unity, not "pull him down" as misinterpreted. He emphasized that crabs symbolize collective strength and resilience, urging Oguaa indigenes to embrace this symbolism for positive community development.



Source: Mynewsgh