Oh how? This has to be fake! – Gabby’s reaction to compulsory health insurance for foreign nationals

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed shock over news that foreign nationals visiting Ghana will be required to purchase compulsory health insurance ranging from $45 to $270 before entry, starting July 1, 2024.

He questioned the authenticity of the news, calling it potentially fake.



This initiative, reported by Graphic Online, was launched in February 2024 by the Health Ministry and the National Health Insurance Scheme in response to lessons learned from the COVID-19 outbreak, where the state had to cover healthcare costs for foreign nationals.

The policy applies to non-residents visiting Ghana for less than six months in a 12-month period.



Read full article